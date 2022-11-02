Herm Edwards Returning to ESPN After Firing From Arizona State

Herm Edwards will soon be back on television sets across the country on ESPN.

ESPN announced Tuesday that Edwards is rejoining the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Edwards spent nearly a decade at the network from 2009-17 before being hired as the head football coach at Arizona State.

“When Herm left for Arizona State, we said we’d keep a seat open for him. After all he did for us on the air and behind the scenes, he deserved that. We are thrilled to welcome him back,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production in a news release. “There is no better teammate, and we can’t wait for him to bring his unique coaching perspective and passion for the game back for our viewers.”

As part of his multi-year agreement, Edwards will make appearances on “SportsCenter,” “Get Up,” “NFL Live” and ESPN Radio shows. He will make his live debut on this Friday’s edition of “SportsCenter.”

“I’m excited to work at a place that, in my opinion, is the greatest information provider in sports, and to have a role that allows me to give back to fans,” Edwards said. “I look forward to returning to ESPN where I spent so many wonderful years and established so many incredible friendships.”

Herm Edwards Puts Coaching Career on Hold

Edwards, 68, lasted four-plus seasons with the Sun Devils, leading the team to winning records in 18′, 19′ and 21′. Arizona State fired him after a 1-2 start to the 2022 season and a 30-21 home defeat to Eastern Michigan. Edwards guided the Sun Devils to a 26-20 record and three bowl appearances.

He previously spent nearly two decades as a coach in the NFL following a nine-year playing career. Edwards served as head coach of the New York Jets from 2001-05, going 39-41 with three playoff appearances. He was far less successful in charge of the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing 15-33 in three seasons from 2006-08.