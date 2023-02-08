High School Basketball Game School Finishes With Unbelievably Low Final Score

The most boring sporting event you’ve ever witnessed has been trumped. A high school basketball game in Oklahoma now takes the top prize for the most uneventful athletic competition in history.

An Oklahoma high school hoops matchup between Weatherford and Anadarko saw a total of just six points scored on Tuesday night. Weatherford defeated Anadarko 4-2 in a game that featured a ridiculous amount of stalling … and not much else.

About the only good thing from the game? Weatherford’s social media team had a sense of humor. While posting the embarrassing final score, the caption read, “Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko.”

In case you missed all the exciting action from the game, there’s actual video! So sit back, relax and enjoy:

Somebody posted video of the 1st quarter of that 4-2 game and I stand in awe pic.twitter.com/VQJgGe19uG — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 8, 2023

Has there ever existed a better argument to implement a shot clock? Because it’s not like both teams just had a god-awful shooting night. It was literally just two teams standing around … doing nothing.

It shouldn’t be permitted, but, to be fair, clearly there are no rules against it. But maybe Oklahoma’s high school athletic association will seriously consider a shot clock in the future.

High School Basketball Player in Iowa Shatters Backboard

Not all high school basketball is as dull as a 4-2 final score. An Iowa high school basketball player sent an entire gym into a frenzy after shattering the backboard on an insane alley-oop.

Waukee’s Vance Peiffer had a Shaq-like moment in a recent game, dunking a basketball with so much force that it shattered the glass. The backboard was ruled unplayable after that, forcing the two teams to finish the game in a different gym.

These days, splintering the backboard isn’t that easy. It’s even more rare to see it at the high school level — making it an even more awesome moment.

Peiffer’s big dunk not only went viral, but Waukee won the game 62-47 (see how fun basketball can be?!). So, it was a good night all around for Peiffer, his team and everyone in attendance.