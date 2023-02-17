High School Basketball Player Taunts LeBron James After Buzzer-Beater Shot To Beat His Son

Can you imagine being a high school basketball player, making a game-winning shot and then taunting LeBron James? Well, Christian James got to live everyone’s dream.

Jones buried a game-winning three-pointer to lift Bishop Montgomery to a victory against Sierra Canyon. LeBron’s sons, Bronny James and Bryce James, both play for Sierra Canyon.

The game ended with a wild finish, which included Jones knocking down the game-winning triple. After making the shot, he pointed directly in LeBron’s direction.

“I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down,” Jones told the Los Angeles Daily News. “He couldn’t say nothing.”

“I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down. He couldn’t say nothing.”



Christian Jones hit a game-winning three & pointed at LeBron during an absolute wild ending to Bishop Montgomery's win against Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/gfP4lBYRZr — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 15, 2023

Talk about an all-time moment. That’s something Jones can talk about for the rest of his life.

Jones said he took a shot earlier in the game that was similar. He missed on that opportunity, but converted on the one that mattered most.

“At the end of the first quarter I missed a shot just like that one coming off a down-screen,” he said. “At the end, I said this is the exact same shot. I just shot it and it was just cash.”

LeBron James Becomes NBA’s All-Time Scoring Leader

Do you know what makes Christian Jones taunting LeBron James even better? The fact that just recently the NBA superstar became the league’s all-time leading scorer.

On Feb. 7, James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing a mark set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar that stood for nearly 40 years. The 38-year-old did so by dropping 38 points in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James needed 36 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 on that night. When the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA honored James, he had a flub on national television. He may or may not have (but absolutely did) drop an “F-bomb.”

"Fuck, man, thank you guys."- LeBron James 🏀👑😂 pic.twitter.com/NP3xLlEL5q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2023

Hey, when you become the all-time scoring leader, you can say whatever you want. Or, at least you should be able to.