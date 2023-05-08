High school football referee in Tennessee suing coach after getting clotheslined while running down sideline

A high school football referee in Tennessee is suing a local coach for “clotheslining” him in a game that took place Aug. 19 of last year, according to The Tennessean. Trae Cardwell, the referee in question, says he was hospitalized for four days as a result.

Cardwell was officiating a game between Maplewood High School and Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. During the second quarter, he collided with Hunters Lane head coach William Thomas.

Video of the incident obtained by The Tennessean shows Cardwell sprinting down the sideline before running into Thomas’ outstretched arm and falling on his back. He rolls over to his stomach and appears to grab his head before the video stops.

“He was knocked down, and probably knocked out for just a few seconds,” Cardwell’s attorney Thomas Kerrick, said.

Thomas was outside the coaches’ box in a three-foot “buffer zone” that rules prohibit coaches from standing in during play. Hunters Lane received a 15-yard penalty as a result, but officials determined it was an accident and did not eject the coach. Cardwell took a moment to rest after the collision but ultimately finished the game.

Once Cardwell returned to his home in Lexington, Kentucky, however, he had trouble breathing. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center’s intensive care unit to receive treatment for an injured trachea.

Cardwell filed the lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee against Thomas and his employer, Metro Nashville. He seeks more than $75,000 in damages to cover his medicals costs, lost wages and mental suffering.

Cardwell reportedly did not call as many games as he normally would last season after the injury. He hopes to return to his usual workload this season.

“There toward the end, it really was an emotional thing too, that this was such a freak accident, that it just kind of freaked him out,” Kerrick said.

Both Thomas and Metro Nashville Public Schools Athletic Director Mark North declined to comment. However, Thomas told Hunters Lane Executive Principal Susan Keller that the collision was not intentional.

In a letter to the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, Thomas said it was “never my intention to harm” Cardwell.

“I did not see the linesman coming in my direction and feel very remorseful about this incident as it was never my intention to harm anyone,” he wrote. “…After the game, I made sure to shake hands with our linesman and explain to him that, as a football program, we would continue to do our part to keep everyone safe.”