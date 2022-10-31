New concerns have surfaced about the safety of Gisele Bündchen. A suspected arson attack occurred on a residence located within a block of the supermodel’s new home in Miami. The incident happened just a few days after she and NFL quarterback Tom Brady confirmed their divorce.

According to Daily Mail, the home “went up in flames” on Sunday morning. The attack occurred in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood. Officials determined that the fire was a result of suspected arson and foul play.

One suspect has been taken into custody and authorities continue to investigate the situation. Other details regarding the attack, including a motive, have not been released at this time.

Both Brady and Bündchen announced their separation last week. The news comes after months of speculation that the couple encountered hard times since Brady’s decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

Reports indicated that tensions ran high after Brady un-retired from the NFL.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Release Statements

Both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen broke their silence on their relationship last week. They confirmed that they were separating after 13 years of marriage.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady said. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. “

Brady and Bündchen have two children together.