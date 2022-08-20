LOOK: Horace Grant’s NBA Championship Rings Won During Bulls Dynasty Up for Auction

When thinking of the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, thoughts wander to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and even Dennis Rodman. But while Jordan stole the spotlight, basketball’s all-time great could only be in one spot at once. That’s where role players like Horace Grant, Steve Kerr, B.J. Armstrong, Bill Cartwright and others made their bread.

Grant spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Bulls. The 10th overall selection in the 1987 NBA Draft, the power forward played a pivotal role in Chicago’s first three-peat. While Jordan faced abuse from the Detroit Pistons at the tail-end of the 80s, Grant’s switch to play with a physical demeanor shaped his career protecting the legend.

However, Grant left the scene in Chicago one season after Jordan’s first retirement from the Bulls and NBA. The power forward joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal in Orlando, but lost in his only Finals appearance with the team. But Grant won a fourth ring, returning to glory with Phil Jackson, Shaq, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001.

After selling his championship rings for charity some time ago, the prized jewelry is back on the auction block. Heritage Auctions is accepting bids on each piece through August 27. However, the Chicago rings should bring in higher value. The Bulls rings could sell for over $100,000 each. Meanwhile, the Lakers bling should yield a $40,000 return.

Horace Grant’s championship rings, coming up in our August Platinum Auction pic.twitter.com/asaoRtzfrc — Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) June 14, 2022

The Chicago Bulls’ rings include an inscription on the inside reading “14k Jostens”. If interested, it might require a significant band reduction. Each ring clocks in at size 12. While extremely impressive and historic, the 90s rings pale in comparison to the 2022 Super Bowl bling for the Los Angeles Rams.

Horace Grant’s Lasting Impact Cherished in Chicago Amid Controversy

Horace Grant played a prominent role in ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls’ championship reign. The power forward played a bodyguard role for Jordan against teams attempting to derail Chicago’s success. However, the relationship fractured when speculation arose calling Grant the source on a Jordan hit-piece, The Jordan Rules.

In the documentary, Grant vehemently denied the rumors. But he did acknowledge his close relationship with The Jordan Rules author Sam Smith. Smith – heavily interviewed as part of ESPN’s docuseries – never divulged the source of his information. The book highlighted the extreme conditions of practice and hasty relationships Jordan would cultivate with teammates.

However, Grant is remembered for his prominent court presence and physical appearance sporting goggles. The former bruiser continues to represent the Bulls at multiple functions including the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery. Regardless of relationship status with Jordan, Grant remains in the good graces of Chicagoans and a loyal ambassador for the team thar brought him into the league.