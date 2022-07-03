hot-dog-eating-champion-joey-chestnut-challenges-tom-brady-to-contest

Close your eyes and imagine, if you can, a long, white folding table sitting on a raised stage at Coney Island. Standing on opposite sides are seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and 14-time Mustard Belt winner Joey Chestnut. A pyramid of hot dogs sits in front of each of them.

It’s a challenge Chestnut hopes can become a reality one day.

As Chestnut prepares for the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day on Monday, the 14-time winner and eating contest legend spoke with TMZ Sports about this year’s event. In particular, Chestnut mentioned how he’s continuing to dominate the world of competitive eating even at 38 years old.

Chestnut said he finds inspiration in Brady’s continued success on the football field, despite being over 40. When the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s name was mentioned, TMZ asked the hot dog devourer if he’d be up for an eating contest against Brady.

“I don’t know what he can out-eat me in,” Chestnut said confidently. “It would be awesome to eat against him in any food.”

Wouldn’t that be awesome? Seeing the competitive eating titan and the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL going head-to-head in a gluttonous contest? It’s the American dream!

It’s hard to imagine Brady keeping up with Chestnut in any eating contest. Unless — maybe, just maybe — it comes down to one of the quarterback’s favorite desserts: avocado ice cream.

“It’s not the best,” Chestnut said. “It’s better than other weird ice creams like garlic ice cream.”

Brady is great at finding weaknesses in opposing defenses on the football field. If he can find one in Chestnut’s palate, maybe he’ll give the American people what they want and accept the challenge.

Joey Chestnut Prepares to Defend Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Title

Tom Brady won’t return to the spotlight until the start of the NFL regular season in September. Joey Chestnut’s Super Bowl event is scheduled for the 4th of July at Coney Island.

Chestnut is a 14-time winner of the Mustard Belt — the prize handed out to the winner of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Last year, he set a new event record, gobbling down 76 hot dogs in the allotted 10-minute time frame.

At 38 years old, Chestnut is hoping to break his own personal best.

“If things go really bad, I’d be happy with 70,” Chestnut told TMZ Sports. “But if things are going really, really good, that 77 number looks very doable.”

Chestnut’s massive goal leads us to ask two questions to our Outsiders: First, how many hot dogs are you eating at your 4th of July cookout this year? Second, how many do you think you could devour at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 10 minutes?