Hot Mic Catches XFL Head of Officiating Admitting Mistake After Not Changing Call

One of the positives for the XFL is how transparent the league is. There are a lot of microphones throughout the entire broadcast, including officials. There is somebody who will explain the rules to the commentators/audience with Dean Blandino. Except for the XFL, he is the VP of Officiating, not just working for a network.

Unfortunately, having Blandino mic’d up went against the XFL back on March 25. Blandino was caught saying the officiating crew messed up a call after calling a false start. He had just gotten done explaining why the call was made instead of offsides from the defender.

Blandino must have not turned his ESPN microphone off and just a few seconds later, said the call made was incorrect. “We actually screwed that up,” Blandino said on the hot mic. An unfortunate mistake but was always going to happen with microphones being on for an entire broadcast.

You can watch the moment unfold here. It’s nothing something you will see or hear every day, especially when watching a football game.

A hot mic appeared to catch XFL VP (officiating and playing rules innovation) Dean Blandino saying "We actually screwed that up," shortly after he explained a call on the ABC broadcast. pic.twitter.com/rHdi0bw0Oi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 25, 2023

Thankfully for everyone involved, the moment did not occur in a big pressure moment. A five-yard penalty is not the end of the world, especially late in the first half. Mistakes are always going to happen in officiating. After all, they are human.

Blandino will likely just make sure his microphone is turned off in the future. For the most part, everyone has had high praise for the XFL and how the officials have performed thus far. Getting more in-depth explanations has only helped the league as well.

XFL Mic’d Up Moments Delivering During 2023 Season

The NFL never has and most likely never will replicate the mic’d up moments from the XFL. All we get watching games at home is hearing the officials make the call to the masses. People like Blandino, depending on where the game is being broadcasted, then give a breakdown of the officiating decision.

Blandino accidentally leaking the wrong call was made is most likely why the NFL will never make the move. There is already enough outrage over officiating in the game. Giving people free ammunition would only hurt the league, especially when dealing with social media pressure.

It’s just Year One of the restarted XFL. There will be time for the NFL to see how different things develop and figure out if they work. Hopefully, transparency with officiating turns into one.