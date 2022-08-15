Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman Hits Home Run for Young Fan at ‘Uvalde Strong Day’

On Sunday, the Houston Astros held “Uvalde Strong Day” at Minute Mark Park for their MLB game against the Oakland Athletics. The team bussed in 500 members of the Uvalde community and distributed 2,500 additional tickets to the town’s residents.

Before the game, Astros owner Jim Crane – along with players Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers, Jr. – had a meet-and-greet with the special guests. One little girl in attendance asked the players if they could hit a home run for her against the A’s.

Today, we welcomed the community of Uvalde to MMP for Uvalde Strong Day.



We are committed to the continued healing of the Uvalde community through the game of baseball. During the game, fans can purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts. pic.twitter.com/vyRVsy6sWF — Houston Astros (@astros) August 14, 2022

In the first inning, Bregman came up to bat with two outs and teammate Yordan Alvarez on first base. He took a 2-0 pitch from Oakland pitcher Cole Irvin and crushed a dinger deep into the left-field. It gave Houston a 2-0 lead.

Alex Bregman – Houston Astros (16) pic.twitter.com/XbBnqGY1Sv — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 14, 2022

As soon as Alex Bregman got back to the dugout, manager Dusty Baker said to him: “Hey, you hit one for Uvalde!”

Before the game a young girl from Uvalde asked Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1)to hit a home run & he did,helping the Astros win&win 1 for Uvalde on Uvalde Strong Day at MMP:”It was really cool, anything we can do for them. As soon as I got to the dugout Dusty said hey u hit 1 for Uvalde” pic.twitter.com/5oiduK7Pxn — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 14, 2022

Then, in the second inning, Altuve came to bat with two outs and two runners on. He struck a double off the left-center-field wall to score both Astros and push the lead to 4-0. Houston ended up cruising to a 6-3 win over the A’s.

“It was great, just to have them here to be able to watch an Astros win,” Bregman said after the game. “I’m glad they were here today. I think it’s really nice what the Astros have done to try and help the healing process … Hopefully, they had fun at the game and enjoyed it.”

Alex Bregman Hits Dinger, Bo Jackson Donates Money to Victims

After the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, superstar athlete Bo Jackson took it upon himself to make a difference. Three days later, he privately flew down and presented a $170,000 check to help the families of the deceased pay for their loved ones’ funerals.

Alex Bregman’s act obviously did not make the financial impact that Jackson’s did. But it was still a remarkably memorable moment for the Uvalde community at the Astros game on Sunday.