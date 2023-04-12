Ex-Houston Astros Catcher Evan Gattis Admits to Cheating, PED Use During World Series Run

Six years later and the Houston Astros cheating scandal is still being discussed. The likes of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa were at the forefront when the news originally broke. Former pitcher Gerrit Cole had to answer questions as well, especially after joining the New York Yankees.

Now, Evan Gattis has come out to tell his side of the 2017 story. Gattis served as the backup catcher for Houston, working behind Brian McCann. He played a huge role in the Astros earning the franchise’s second World Series championship. His best moment came in Game 7 of the ALCS, hitting a home run.

Gattis hit a home run into the Crawford boxes in the bottom of the fourth inning and it wound up being the game-winning run. Houston was able to shut out New York and won the game 4-0. Unfortunately, Gattis admitted he had the help of a trash can to hit the homer.

“Yes,” Gattis said. “I’m pretty sure. Back door cutter slider.”

That home run in Houston wound up being his only one of the 2017 postseason. Gattis had three total extra-base hits and three RBIs during the World Series run. However, he was able able to draw nine walks — including three during Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers.

Evan Gattis Admits to using PEDs

From a defensive perspective, Gattis was a catcher for the majority of his career. Gattis did spend a lot of his time as a designated hitter but being drafted in the National League with the Atlanta Braves meant he had to be out in the field.

Once with Houston, there were times when they would send Gattis out to left field. Gattis admitted to being “terrified” out there but more noteworthy, to being on performance-enhancing drugs during those appearances. Not exactly something you hear a baseball player admit on a daily basis.

PEDs can be used for multiple different reasons but baseball players used them to improve their offensive output or things like focus. Gattis finished with a career average of .248 with 605 hits, 139 home runs, and an OPS of .775.

Even so, baseball players using PEDs is nothing new in the sport. There is even a whole era named after it, while plenty of big-name players were caught using the drugs. At the very least, Gattis was honest with the world about both his usage and cheating during 2017.