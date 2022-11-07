houston-astros-chug-beer-as-a-million-fans-watch-world-series-parade

Cue the orange and blue confetti. And pop open a beer. For this parade on a warm humid afternoon, the Houston Astros indicated the preferred beverage to celebrate the World Series was a frosty Miller Lite.

All Astros rode on trucks or double-decker buses, with some doing the day drinking, as the parade slowly wound through downtown Houston. It started at about lunchtime, Monday. And the Houston Astros proved there’s no better time to party for a World Series. They perfected the celebration in 2017 for the franchise’s first ever title. And the party and parade went just as well for 2022. City officials estimated 1 million people packed into a 1.5-mile route. Fans sat in trees and packed multi-level parking garages to get the best view.

Here’s pitcher Framber Valdez toasting fans with a cold one. He won two World Series games, including Saturday’s 4-1 clincher. So give a toast to Valdez if you’ve got a cold one opened.

Framber Valdez having a big time during the @astros parade pic.twitter.com/2TyohcC95H — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 7, 2022

Houston Astros Reliever Chugged Like a World Series Champ

And the Houston Astros tweeted a video clip of reliever Ryne Stanek. He appeared in two World Series games against the Phillies, throwing two strike outs. On Monday, the beer can also was no match, although a good portion of the brew poured down Stanek’s beard. You know it was a party.

Meanwhile, someone threw a can Alex Bregman’s way. And the third baseman chugged like a champion, slapped his chest then slammed the can to the floor. That seemed to be a party tradition. Chug, slam, next beer, repeat.

But the main way for the Houston Astros to party like World Series champions was to hoist the MLB Commissioner’s Trophy. Yordan Alvarez, who belted the Series-clinching, three-run moon shot to centerfield Saturday night, had the parade honors, Monday. So did beloved manager Dusty Baker, who at 73, won his first World Series title as the team boss.

Dusty Baker Jr. and wife, Melissa, joined Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and wife Whitney Crane for the World Series victory parade. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Super Model Kate Upton Joined Husband Justin Verlander in Parade

Houston billionaire Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale also rode one of the floats alongside beloved rapper Bun B. McIngvale threw out the first pitch of the key game six at Minute Maid Park. Not only did he party when his favorite team won the World Series, he also won $75 million (you read that right) on several bets he placed this spring. Meanwhile, the Astros and Bun B are business collaborators. The team and rapper released a special hat earlier this summer.

And super model Kate Upton joined her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, for the parade. She waved an Astros flag as the crowd cheered.

Justin Verlander, wife Kate Upton and their daughter celebrate the Astros victory. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The party started Saturday night, moments after Kyle Tucker caught a foul ball steps away from the stands. The Houston Astros celebrated their World Series title on the field, then continued it in the locker room. And the traditional champagne spray is getting expensive. TMZ reported that the Astros, decked out in goggles, sprayed nearly $400,000 worth of bubbly. It was Le Chemin Du Roi Brut Champagne, the label owned by rapper 50 Cent. But the Astros were just keeping it local. 50 Cent now lives in Houston.