Houston Astros Throw Historic Combined No-Hitter Over the Phillies in World Series Game 4

The Houston Astros have tied things up at two in the 2022 World Series after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-0, in Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park Wednesday.

The Astros hurled a combined no-hitter to down the “Fightin’ Phils” — just the second-ever no-hitter in 688 World Series games, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Don Larsen of the New York Yankees threw a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series. 66 years later, it’s the Astros making history, with All-Star closer Ryan Pressly closing things out in the ninth.

HISTORY MADE.



The @astros are only the second team in MLB history to throw a #WorldSeries no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/xFGB6VaCdo — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2022

It all started with Cristian Javier, whom manager Dusty Baker trusted to take to the hill in a must-win situation. And why wouldn’t he? Entering Game 4, Javier had allowed just seven hits and one earned run over his last 28.1 innings.

Javier’s dominant-run would continue.

He became the first pitcher in World Series history to record nine strikeouts and surrender zero hits through 5.0 innings of work. He would get through 6.0 unscathed before making way to Houston’s bullpen. The trio of Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Pressly handled it from there.

Cristian Javier Posts Historic Night at Citizens Bank Park

The performance mirrored the one that took place on June 25 against the New York Yankees. Once again, it was Javier who led the way for a combined no-no at Yankee Stadium.

“I tried to stay attacking the strike zone, tried to pitch as deep as possible into the game,” Javier said in his postgame, on-field interview through a translator, via ESPN. “And we were able to get a good result today.”

The Phillies’ offense was shut down following the 7-0 victory in Game 3 in which they clobbered five home runs. It was a different story in Game 4, with the 3-4-5-6 of Philadelphia’s lineup in J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm going 0-12 with eleven strikeouts.

Astros Find Enough Offense to Take Down Phillies in World Series Game 4

The potent Houston offense found itself again after getting shutout the night prior. One inning was all the Astros needed, as they stringed together all five of their runs in the top-half of the frame. Third baseman Alex Bregman had the key knock, a two-run double off of Jose Alvarado, who relieved Aaron Nola after he loaded the bases with no outs.

The two teams will be back at it Thursday night in Philadelphia for Game 5. The game is set for an 8:03 p.m. ET first pitch on FOX. The Astros will turn to ace Justin Verlander, who started in Game 1’s 6-5 defeat. Verlander is 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in his World Series career. The Phillies, meanwhile, will have Noah Syndergaard on the bump, making just his fourth appearance and second start this postseason.