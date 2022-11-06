Houston Astros Take Down Phillies to Win World Series

The Houston Astros celebrated the franchise’s second World Series title Saturday night, with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

And the Astros can thank Yordan Alvarez for the key swing. The left fielder rocked a fast ball, sending it 450 feet and over the center field wall at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Phillies owned a 1-0 lead before Alvarez’s three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning. He hit the ball off of Phillies pitcher José Alvarado, who was in the game in relief of starter Zack Wheeler.

The Astros Twitter account shared a link of the bomb, captioning it “Yordaddy to the Moon.”

YORDADDY TO THE MOON. pic.twitter.com/4BiiPpjcTM — Houston Astros (@astros) November 6, 2022

Alvarez, in a interview with Fox Sports, said the homerun felt “amazing. When I was rounding second base I felt the whole stadium moving.”

And yes, Minute Maid Park was rocking. No doubt, Fox and Major League Baseball loved the atmosphere. It’s been an odd trend in baseball. But Houston became the first team to clinch a World Series title in front of the home folks since Boston did so in 2013. Houston watched last year as the Atlanta Braves clinched it in Minute Maid.

After Alvarez’s blast, the Astros then padded the lead later in the sixth with an RBI from Christian Vázquez.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve said he had no doubts that the Astros would hold on to the 4-1 lead, given the strength of the bullpen. After all, this is the same staff that combined for a World Series no hitter earlier this week.

Astros catcher Martin Maldanado said the same. “Pitching has been amazing all year. Bullpen has been really, really good. I’m just super excited for the moment.”

There were other superlatives. Dusty Baker, the former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, became the oldest manager in MLB history to win a World Series title. Baker is 73. A Fox reporter asked him if the win had hit him yet.

“It hit me, all right,” Baker said. “It hit me as soon as Yordan hit it over the wall, the moon out there. That’s when it hit me.” Baker then added “It hasn’t sunk in yet, but how about them Astros. This is the greatest bunch of guys. They told me in spring training they were going to win it. Now, what’s next? Party!”

Meanwhile, Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena won World Series MVP. He’s the first rookie since Livan Hernandez in 1997 to win MVP honors. He’s also the first position player to do so as a rookie. Pena swatted two hits in four at bats Saturday night. Overall, he was 10 of 25 in six World Series games.

“This is what we dream about. Houston, we love you,” Pena said. Shout out to these guys. Individual awards are cool and all. But that’s the trophy we want.”