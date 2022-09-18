WATCH: Houston Receivers Get Into Ugly Sideline Fight During Loss to Kansas

To say things didn’t go well for the Houston Cougars on Saturday would be a massive understatement. Not only did Dana Holgorsen’s team get pummeled by the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 3 of the college football season, two of his wide receivers started pummeling each other during the game.

An ugly fight unfolded on the sideline during Saturday’s contest between a pair of Houston teammates. Joseph Manjack IV came off the field and immediately throws Samuel Brown to the ground. It took a while for things to finally get calmed down, with several teammates separating the two.

The incident occurred in the third quarter, with Houston trailing Kansas 28-14. Avid college football fans understand just how embarrassing that is, considering the Jayhawks’ low status on college football’s totem pole.

Below is the clip of the sideline scuffle:

That’s not exactly a great team-building experience. It also signified the end of Houston’s chances to pull off a comeback win in the game.

Kansas went on to post a 48-30 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season. Houston is now 1-2 on the year. And, from the looks of it, has a lot more to work on this week than route-running and blocking schemes.

Things Get Heated in Houston … and South Bend

Sometimes, players and coaches get a little carried away during the heat of the moment. Not only did it happen with Houston’s wide receivers, it also occurred in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

After Notre Dame’s first three drives stalled with three-and-outs vs. Cal, Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees ripped into quarterback Drew Pyne. The funny part? Pyne was on the sideline while Rees was stationed in the press box.

Tommy Rees in the booth lighting Drew Pyne UP on that sideline phone😂😂😂😂😂 #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/TpiCG0oJrm — TheRealBigDev216 (@RealBigDev216) September 17, 2022

NBC’s broadcast captured Rees screaming at Pyne in the phone. But, the OC’s fiery comments appeared to get through to the quarterback. Pyne ended the contest completing 17-of-23 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame defeated Cal 24-17.

So, the heated exchange worked out for the Fighting Irish. Not so much for Houston.