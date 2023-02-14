NBA Star Jabari Smith Had Hilarious Response to Angry Eagles in Streets Following Super Bowl Loss

Win or lose, the city of Philadelphia was going to flood the streets following the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for them, the Eagles were on the losing side following a controversial holding call in the final minutes. While the fans were angry about the game, NBA star Jabari Smith had other reasons to be upset.

The Houston Rockets were in town, set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Smith was just trying to get some sleep, preparing to face off against one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. Unintenitally, Philly had different ideas.

In a video recorded by Smith, a large group of people was gathered outside the Rockets’ hotel. Drums were banging with some upset voices being heard. Smith was laughing while pleading with them to stop making noise from afar, citing his tough matchup against Joel Embiid.

“Man, can y’all just go to sleep? Y’all folks lost,” Smith said. “Y’all out beating drums, keeping me up. I’m trying to sleep and I got Embiid tomorrow. Y’all up beating drums. Please just go to sleep, y’all. I know y’all mad… Win some, you lose some. But you live. Stop making all this noise.”

You can watch the full moment here.

Jabari Smith on his IG story 😂😂



“Man, I’m tryna sleep. Man, I got Embiid tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/1sEa5dLMrl — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 13, 2023

Philadelphia fans were unintentionally being Philadelphia fans here, indirectly helping out the 76ers. If Smith had trouble sleeping, his matchup at the Wells Fargo Center a night later was going to be a whole lot harder. Whether or not it worked will play out on the court.

Jabari Smith To Face Joel Embiid on Monday

Much like their football team, Philadelphia has enjoyed a successful 2022-2023 season. They currently sit third in the East, sporting a 36-19 record. Embiid has been playing up to his normal level, leading the team in points and rebounds.

Smith will be the one drawing the tough defensive assignment. A better job will have to be done than the game back in Houston, where Embiid went off. He finished with 39 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Although, Smith may be okay since Houston was the one who left the arena with a win.

If the Rockets are going to replicate the result, Embiid will not be able to have a similar performance. Smith has a big assignment on his hands but was not getting any help from the Philadelphia faithful. But after all, the Super Bowl comes first.