Houston Texans Rookie WR John Metchie III Diagnosed With Leukemia

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star and Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Leukemia.

Metchie III specified he was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL), the most curable form of the disease. As a result, Metchie III likely will not play during the 2022 NFL season.

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” Metchie III said in a statement. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery.

“Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

John Metchie III was a Standout at Alabama Under Head Coach Nick Saban

Metchie III, 22, was a standout for the Crimson Tide — most notably during his junior season in 2021. He hauled in 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, making up one-half of one of the best receiving tandems in college football alongside Jameson Williams.

Metchie III, however, tore his ACL during Alabama’s 41-24 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4. Prior to the injury, scouts rated Metchie III as a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Texans sent three picks to the Cleveland Browns to trade up and select him 44th overall in the second-round. Metchie III was expected to be ready for training camp which begins this week.

