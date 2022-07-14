Houston Texans Unveil Alternate ‘Battle Red’ Helmets For 2022 NFL Season

When the unveiling of a new helmet is the talk of the offseason for a franchise, the team probably isn’t in a great spot. For the Houston Texans, the organization has seen less than desirable conditions for the better part of two seasons. With former quarterback Deshaun Watson out of the building, issues from the 24 civil suits still impact the team.

However, with longtime NFL coach and last year’s defensive coordinator Lovie Smith taking the reins as head coach, the focus begins to shift toward on-field production. And with second-year quarterback Davis Mills benefitting from a full offseason as QB1, the ceiling for Houston is certainly higher than last season.

Pairing with the more competitive product at NRG Stadium in the Fall, the team offered a sneak-peak at a new helmet for 2022. However, the “Battle Red” design doesn’t replace the classic navy, either. The usage of the new lids is a one-week-only promotion. The grand unveiling comes when the Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles on November 3 for Thursday Night Football.

A shift in the league’s rulebook brings secondary helmets back into the fold. Previously disallowed in 2013 for safety concerns of breaking in multiple helmets, the softened stance allows for more versatile usage of throwback uniforms.

Houston’s usage of its “Battle Red” design marks the latest in uniform unveilings.

The Houston Texans Aren’t The Only New/Old Design Coming to The Gridiron in 2022.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced the upcoming unveiling of a “White Bengal” helmet on Thursday (July 14) morning.

In addition to the reigning AFC Champions, the New Orleans Saints have plans to don a new helmet at some point this season. A primarily black design with the golden fleur-de-lis pairs with the team’s all-white “Color Rush” uniform.

The New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons all want to go retro. For New England, the team will sport Tom Brady’s favorite red primary tops, paying homage to the 1960s. The Eagles’ ever popular Kelly green threads make a return in 2022, too. Atlanta also expects to don the classic red helmets – a throwback to the team’s inception in 1966.