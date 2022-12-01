how-lebron-james-reacted-to-the-recent-jerry-jones-photo-controversy

The Jerry Jones photo has caused a lot of controversy and LeBron James has now chimed in himself after Wednesday night’s Lakers game. After LA took down the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron did his usual postgame press conference. Afterward, he had a question for the media.

During the press conference, LeBron James was not asked about the Jerry Jones photo. The photograph shows Jones, at the age of 14, standing outside of a high school while a crowd of white students blocked Black students from coming in. Jones looks to be among the crowd standing in the way.

LeBron apparently didn’t appreciate that he wasn’t asked about the photo. So, he brought it up himself before he left.

“I got on question for you guys before you guys leave,” LeBron said. “I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo. But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

Here is the rest of the statement, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Here are James’ full comments. He said that if he is going to be asked about Kyrie Irving’s suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic film on his social media, James also expected to be asked about Jones. https://t.co/HI2QyjBA4F pic.twitter.com/yFLrPxTgg6 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 1, 2022

So, it doesn’t appear that we are going to see LeBron James and Jerry Jones smiling on the sidelines any time soon.

LeBron James Dropped the Cowboys Before Jerry Jones Photo

It was back in October when LeBron James said that he was no longer a Dallas Cowboys fan. While talking with Maverick Carter on Instagram Live, the NBA superstar discussed his NFL fandom. While he is an Ohio native, James has long been seen at Cowboys games and wearing the team’s gear.

However, due to the response that Jerry Jones had to players kneeling during the national anthem, LeBron James has denounced the team. He’s only cheering for the Browns from now on, at least according to him.

After hearing his response to the Jerry Jones photograph, it is clear that he is done with that franchise. They might be America’s Team, but they aren’t LeBron’s team anymore. At this point, there have been two incidents within a couple of months where he has called out the franchise, and now the team owner.

Cleveland is probably happy to have him to themselves for something