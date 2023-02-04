Hulk Hogan Refutes Kurt Angle Story on his Health

Remember when Kurt Angle provided a concerning update on Hulk Hogan’s health? Well, the WWE superstar refutes that he’s in as bad of shape as his former colleague indicated.

In a recent podcast episode, Angle said that he spoke to Hogan at the WWE Raw is XXX event. That’s when he revealed that Hogan allegedly needed a cane to move around.

Hogan, though, sends a different message. He posted a video on social media that showed him moving around just fine without a cane.

“Hulk Hogan here, the greatest of all time, a little stiff, a little sore, but woooooo,” Hogan said in the video. He then imitated Ric Flair’s patented walk.

.@HulkHogan is all of us hyping ourselves up to go out tonight 😂 #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/MzPuqajqPC — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2023

Angle and Hogan have known each other for years. There didn’t appear to be any trash-talking between the two former WWE superstars, so there might’ve been just a simple misunderstanding.

Fans were upset to hear about Hogan’s health status from Angle earlier in the week. The video from Hogan should make those same fans feel a lot better.

Kurt Angle Talks Hulk Hogan’s Health

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle discussed his conversation with Hogan during Raw’s 30th anniversary show. That’s when he talked about a recent surgery and how the WWE Hall of Famer couldn’t feel his lower body.

“Hogan had his back surgery again,” Angle said. “He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all, he can’t feel anything.

“So now he can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane. That’s pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

Hogan enjoyed a 35-year career in professional wrestling, dating from 1977 through 2012. For decades, he’s been one of the most beloved and recognizable figures in sports entertainment.