hundreds-of-college-football-players-enter-ncaa-transfer-portal-in-record-numbers

The NCAA transfer portal is all the rage. That was made evident by the hundreds of college football players that entered the portal on Monday. In fact, there were so many athletes that put their names up, it broke the single-day record. And it wasn’t even close.

Just days after conference championship weekend, players flocked to the transfer portal. While there was a huge record of 667 names entered into the portal on Monday, that is a bit misleading. With the new rules around the transferring database, players can only enter their names during certain windows of time.

In years past, players could enter freely whenever. So, that would explain some of the influx that the portal saw today. Still, the previous record doesn’t even come close to 600+ names. SportsSource Analytics says that the previous record was 270, which was set back on November 21st of this year.

#TransferPortal update….



6️⃣6️⃣7️⃣ Players have entered the Transfer Portal today.



That is an all-time daily record, exceeding the previous high of 270 set on November 21st.



Of the 667…

6️⃣2️⃣ Quarterbacks. 👀 #CFB #TransferPortalSzn — SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) December 5, 2022

That quarterback number is staggering. Almost 10% of all players in the portal for college football are QBs. What does that mean for the sport, exactly? We are seeing what happens when players have freedom of movement and don’t have to sit out a year. You might not stick it out at your original school if you can go somewhere else and get immediate playing time.

For the most part, the days of a quarterback riding the bench for three years just to play his senior year are long gone. However, given the results this season, is the portal all that bad? Teams can shore up their recruiting classes with older, more mature, and proven talent. That has seemingly led to some more competitive football.

Deion Sanders Candid About Transfer Portal

By now, folks know that Deion Sanders is the next coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. When he got to Colorado, he had a message for the players – you’re not safe. If they want to be on his team, they have to earn it. Because Coach Prime is apparently bringing his luggage with him.

The coach was candid with the players. He didn’t pull any punches.

“It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body, and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now,” he said.

During the speech, Sanders told his players to hit up the transfer portal. He doesn’t want them to be limited and buried on the roster. He also knows that he has a different plan for the team than many of the players might have had coming in. That all happens during regime changes.

The question is, how many of those 667 players in the portal are from Colorado?