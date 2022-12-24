Hundreds of Steelers Fans Show Out at Acrisure Stadium for 50th Anniversary of Immaculate Reception

Single-digit weather be damned, hundreds of Pittsburgh Steelers fans made their way to Acrisure Stadium for the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception Friday.

Fans watched and listened to the play at around 3:40 p.m., taking in the remarkable play made famous by Franco Harris, who passed away on Wednesday at 72 years old. Dok Harris, Franco’s son, was among the many on hand for the celebration. He could only smile as he listened to Jack Fleming’s original radio broadcast play-by-play.

“I’ve heard that so many times,” Dok Harris told ESPN. “It’s really hard to process, but it’s been hitting really differently over the last few days. What’s difficult and what’s also beautiful is that this isn’t something for my mother and for me, this for everybody.

“My dad had such a personal relationship with so many people, the city, this country, all over the world. And a lot of people are hurting and a lot of people are mourning, and they really are all family.”

Franco Harris’ death came just days before the Steelers were slated to retire his No. 32 during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday. Franco Harris will be the third Steeler to have his number retired, joining Ernie Stautner (70) and “Mean” Joe Greene (75). He is the first offensive player to earn the distinction. The ceremony is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception, the play which made Franco Harris famous.

Franco Harris to Be Honored as All-Time Steelers Legend

Franco Harris was one of the best running backs over the course of his 13-year career. 12 of those came in Pittsburgh, with Franco Harris winning four Super Bowls — named MVP of Super Bowl IX. Franco Harris scored a touchdown in three of the four Super Bowls he played in, and amassed a record 354 rushing yards on the NFL’s biggest stage.

He finished his career with 12,120 yards on the ground and 91 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry. He recorded eight 1,000-yard plus seasons and six straight from 1974-79. Franco Harris took his place in Canton in 1990.

Not only was Franco Harris a standout player, but he was a role model for many, including currently Steelers running back Najee Harris.

“He was the role model,” Najee Harris said. “… Obviously the icon here. He was more than just an athlete. He was a really important person, and in the organization, he turned around so much stuff. He’s the standard where we all talked about of what it is to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. Not only that, he’s the standard of what it is to be a human being.

“The stuff that he did around here in the community, not only just around here, but just everywhere, he tried to give back as much as he can.”