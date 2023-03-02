Illinois Basketball Player Sidelined With an Extremely College Injury

Sometimes, you need a reminder that college basketball players are college students, too.

Illinois forward Matthew Mayer said he missed the last few days of practice because he was sick. This wasn’t your usual sickness, though. It turns out he had “caffeine poisoning” and it kept him off the court.

Mayer didn’t have too much coffee, though. He had too many Monster energy drinks. Actually, he had way too many.

“I literally had six Monsters the day of the game,” Mayer told reporters Wednesday. “I only had one before. But I had, like, five after because I like a caffeine-induced euphoria to play video games. I could barely get out of bed the next day. It was basically like a caffeine hangover. This is my first day of practicing since then.”

Many college students can relate to needing an extra jolt to get through the day — even if it means showing up late to class because of the long line at Starbucks. But Mayer’s absence was a unique one. Still, getting him back on the court is important for Illinois, which is in the thick of the Big Ten race with the conference tournament fast approaching.

Illinois wound up losing that game to Ohio State 72-60 to drop to 19-10 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes dominated the boards, outrebounding the Fighting Illini 40-28, including 32-19 on the offensive glass. Mayer had a rough day shooting, making just four of his 11 shots and three of his 10 three-pointers to finish with 11 points. It’s unclear how the postgame video games went, though.

Now, Illinois turns its attention to a key game against Michigan Thursday night. It’s the Fighting Illini’s penultimate game before wrapping up the regular season Sunday against league-leading Purdue. Then, it’s on to the Big Ten Tournament, which starts next week from the United Center in Chicago.