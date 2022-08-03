Iman Shumpert, Former NBA Player, Arrested at DFW Airport for Marijuana Possession

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested this weekend at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport with 6.12 ounces of marijuana. He was scheduled to board a flight to Los Angeles before he was taken into custody.

According to TMZ Sports, TSA workers found a plastic baggie of a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, and he admitted that it was marijuana. Using a mobile test, he also tested positive for being under the influence.

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having 6.1 ounces of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday. https://t.co/opbbGAA6rs — TMZ (@TMZ) August 3, 2022

The charge is a “state jail felony,” which means Shumpert is set to face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. He reportedly also had a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag, but did not have a gun on him.

Iman Shumpert, More Famous Off the Court Than in the NBA

Shumpert played in the NBA for a decade – from 2011-to-2021 – for five different teams. Most recently, he was on the Nets for two seasons, but only appeared in 15 total games for Brooklyn. In his professional career, the journeyman played in 461 contests – with 246 starts – and averaged 7.2 points per game.

He won an NBA title in 2016 as a part of LeBron James‘ historic Cleveland Cavaliers squad.

Shumpert is actually more famous off the basketball court than he ever was on it. He married uber-celebrity Teyana Taylor in 2016 and they have two daughters together. In 2018, a six-episode reality series of “Teyana & Iman” was broadcasted on VH1. In 2021, another eight-episode reality series called “We Got Love Teyana & Iman” was shown on the E!

Taylor is currently set to embark on a worldwide tour. She has posted four times about her “The Last Rose Petal Part 2 Tour” over the past four days on Instagram. The star – who boasts over 15 million followers – has not publicly acknowledged her husband’s arrest on Saturday.