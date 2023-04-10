Impact of MLB Pitch Clock Being Felt on Beer Sales, One Brave Team Adjusts

Beer and baseball might be the greatest duo that combines the worlds of beverages and sports. But the fans and vendors are running into problems at baseball parks across the country … and it’s all because of the pitch clock.

This year, the MLB implemented a pitch clock in an attempt to speed up the pace of play. So far, it’s worked, much to the delight of fans. But there’s just one problem: there’s less time to consume those refreshing beers inside the stadium.

Appropriately, the Milwaukee Brewers have decided to experiment with their beer sales. Rather than stopping in the seventh inning, beer can be purchased through the eighth inning at American Family Field.

“This is [reflective] of the fact that the games are shorter,” president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told Milwaukee’s WISN, per OutKick. “From a time perspective, we’re probably looking at selling beer for the same amount of time by extending to the eighth inning that we did last year through the seventh.”

That’s a perfectly sound strategy. If the length of the games is shorter, why not extend the sale of beer through an extra inning? It’s a great way to keep the money pouring in for a few cold pours.

It’s very fitting that the Brewers are the first team to experiment with the extension of beer sales this year. We’ll see if any other teams follow suit — or if Milwaukee is able to match its sales totals from previous years by extending through the eighth inning.

How Much Shorter Are MLB Games?

There’s no question the pitch clock has served its purpose — at least early in the MLB season. It’s cut down quite a bit of time from games through the first week.

According to MLB, the Brewers’ first six games averaged a total time of 2 hours 34 minutes. Based on last year’s average, it’s shaving 45 minutes off of the game time.

In the first six games of last season, Brewers games averaged 3 hours, 19 minutes. All six games exceeded the three-hour mark.

You can see why beer sales have taken a bit of a hit early in the season.

When the pitch clock idea was first discussed, it was met with some resistance. It felt like a big change that could seriously hinder the outcome of games. So far, though, it seems to be working.

The only problem is fans need to find more creative ways to consume beer.