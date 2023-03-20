In A World of Bad Takes, The Latest from Colin Cowherd on Michael Jordan Is a Contender

Not everyone is great at everything. That argument could now be potentially made against Michael Jordan considering his ownership shortcomings with the Charlotte Hornets. However, Colin Cowherd’s spin on it and how he tied it into MJ’s playing career was all kinds of wrong.

On his podcast, Cowherd went over Michael Jordan’s failures as a baseball player, in the late days of his career with the Washington Wizards, and now as the owner of a pro sports team. However, he then took it a step further by suggesting his star wouldn’t be nearly as bright had it not been for Scottie Pippen or Phil Jackson.

"Take out Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson, this whole Michael Jordan mythology is sort of just that"



“So he tried baseball? He failed. (Jordan) tried ownership? He was awful. He tried the Wizards? It bombed. Everybody understand?,” asked Cowherd. “Take out Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson and this whole Michael Jordan mythology is sort of just that?”

“He’s arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. (But) Michael was always a bit of a selfish player,” Cowherd said. “He’s a bit of a selfish guy. And he’s not great at building community. He’s great at building wealth for Michael Jordan. That’s fine. It’s not a criticism. It’s (just) a reality of who Michael is.”

Two things certainly can be true.

On one hand, Michael Jordan was the elite of the elite as a basketball player. Regardless of your opinion in the G.O.A.T. debate, it’s hard to argue he’s not either 1a. or 1b. when it comes to hoops on top of being one of the best to ever do it across all sports.

On the other hand, it’s more than fair to say Michael Jordan’s other ventures haven’t been nearly as successful as his Hall of Fame career on the court. He didn’t do much with the Birmingham Barons, he hung on to his career for too long with his 142 games in D.C., and the Bobcats/Hornets have been a pretty irrelevant franchise since he fully took over in 2010.

However, that doesn’t mean the two are connected whatsoever. Of course Pippen and Jackson were vital to the Bull’s dynasty runs back in the 80s and 90s. With that said, to suggest MJ’s appeal goes no further than that is pretty outlandish, even when compared to some of Colin Cowherd’s other takes.