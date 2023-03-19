WATCH: Incredible Low Flyover Takes Place At College Baseball Game, Looks Straight Out of Movie

Flyovers are pretty common across outdoor sports — but the one Texas A&M hosted before a college baseball game might be the best we’ve ever seen. The aircraft flew so low that players and fans could’ve almost reached out and touched it.

Friday, the Aggies opened SEC play against LSU. Following the national anthem, Texas A&M welcomed a movie-like flyover to Blue Bell Park. It was a special occasion, too, with alums leading the flyover.

Lieutenant Colonel Brian Kriss, Class of 2001, and Captain Matthew McBride, Class of 2011, flew a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over the field before the first pitch.

A Fightin' Texas @AggieBaseball flyover!



Flying low over Blue Bell Park was a C-130J Super Hercules flown by Aggies Lt. Col. Brian Kriss '01 and Capt. Matthew McBride '11!

That has to be one of the best pre-game flyovers you’ve ever seen. Texas A&M’s video production team did an excellent job capturing the moment, too.

Even LSU’s baseball team appreciated the awesome moment before Friday’s first pitch. The Tigers’ social media squad posted a different angle of the pre-game flyover:

How 'bout that ride in?

We could watch that 1,000 times and never get tired of it.

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, that awesome flyover didn’t help the baseball team’s case on the diamond. The Aggies lost Friday’s contest to LSU 9-0. They played better on Saturday but still fell short to the Tigers 12-7.

Texas A&M Baseball Gets All the Highlights

If you follow college baseball, you’ve probably heard a lot about Texas A&M this season. Not because the Aggies are having a tremendous season (they own a 13-6 record) but because they’ve made some fun headlines.

Friday’s flyover caught a ton of attention. Everyone loved how low the aircraft flew to the stadium and the camera angles only intensified the feelings of patriotism.

In February, it was a Texas A&M fan who went viral. His awareness and cat-like reflexes might’ve saved someone from serious injury.

A fan attending Texas A&M’s game against Portland had his awareness put to the test, when a baseball rocketed off the bat of a Pilot’s batter. One individual kept his eye on the ball and made one of the most ridiculous one-handed catches you’ll ever see.

Seriously, it was more impressive than anything the Aggies have done on the diamond.

This might be the most impressive catch we've ever seen, and that's not an exaggeration

I mean, how? And can Texas A&M get that dude a scholarship? If he can do that in the crowd bare-handed, imagine what he might be able to do with an actual glove.

It’s one of the most insane catches you’ll see this season, by a fan or a player.