Indiana Pacers Players Wrap Rookie’s Car in Plastic on the Last Day of the Season

Bennedict Mathurin finally received the rookie treatment. After the Indiana Pacers’ returned home from their regular season finale against the New York Knicks on Sunday, the former Arizona standout got quite the shock.

Mathurin’s teammates wrapped his entire car in plastic wrap. That forced the rookie to carefully cut into the wrap to be able to make his way home following Sunday’s game. The rest of the Pacers got quite a bit of enjoyment out of the prank.

Below is the video shared by the Pacers:

last day as the rookie.



the vets had Bennedict Mathurin's car plastic wrapped when we got back from New York.😳😂 pic.twitter.com/s3Pd4GO1iL — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 10, 2023

It’s pretty common for the veterans in the NBA — and really any league — to play a few pranks on their rookie teammates during the season. The Pacers waited until the last possible moment of Mathurin’s rookie season to cash in on this one.

Before cutting the plastic wrap off his wheels, Mathurin closed out his rookie campaign in impressive fashion. He scored 26 points and dished six assists in Indiana’s 141-136 win over New York. The Pacers posted a 35-47 record and missed the postseason.

Mathurin enjoyed a strong rookie season in Indy. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He was a key component for the Pacers throughout the 2022-23 season and is expected to be a major contributor moving forward.

That is if he has the ability to drive to the arena next season.

Pacers Having Fun Timberwolves Throwing Punches

The Indiana Pacers had some fun at Bennedict Mathurin’s expense. He probably wasn’t too pleased, but the rookie didn’t appear to take anything too personally.

That wasn’t the case over the weekend in Minnesota. Things got really heated multiple times as the Timberwolves closed out the 2022-23 regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into a heated argument during a timeout on Sunday, resulting in Gobert throwing a punch at his teammate. The two were separated and Gobert was sent home for the remainder of the game.

Not enough for you? Don’t worry, Jaden McDaniels also channeled his inner Mike Tyson. After leaving Sunday’s game with a pair of fouls, he punched a wall so hard it cost him the remainder of the contest.

Instead of returning to the floor, McDaniels sat on the bench with ice on his hand.

Minnesota is firmly in the NBA’s play-in tournament with a chance to get into the playoffs. You’d think the Timberwolves would’ve kept their composure during the season finale on Sunday.