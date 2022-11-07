Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Fired Midseason: REPORT

Frank Reich’s time as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts has come to an end. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the organization parted ways with its head coach following a 3-5-1 start.

Indianapolis suffered an embarrassing 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Nothing has worked offensively for the Colts at any point this year, prompting owner Jim Irsay to make a change.

Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8Rat1EvNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

The news comes with eight games remaining in the season for the Colts. They travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 10.

Team owner Jim Irsay confirmed the news in a tweet, simply saying, “We have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich.” It’s the first time in 25 years Irsay has fired a coach mid-season.

Reich, 60, has been the leader of the Colts since 2018. In that time, Indianapolis has posted a 40-33-1 record with two playoff appearances in four seasons.

Frank Reich the NFL’s Second Head Coach To Be Fired

On Monday, Frank Reich became the second head coach in the NFL to be fired in-season. Earlier this year, the Carolina Panthers parted ways with Matt Rhule after a rough start.

Rhule was in just his third season in Carolina when the Panthers made the decision. The organization made no real improvement during that time, prompting a change.

Steve Wilks currently serves as the interim head coach of the Panthers. They are 2-7 on the year.

Carolina went 11-27 under Rhule’s leadership. The team won five games each of the first two seasons under Rhule. This year, the Panthers started 1-4 before the franchise cut ties with the head coach.