Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay Comments on the Passing of Former Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has released a statement on the death of former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa. He says he’s “heartbroken.”

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Siragusa died at the age of 55. Former Baltimore Ravens teammate Jamal Lewis confirmed the news. A cause of death was unknown.

Irsay sent out two tweets after learning of Siragusa’s sudden death. The defensive tackle played with the Colts from 1990-96. He finished his career in Baltimore, suiting up for the Ravens from 1997-2001.

“The Goose, Tony [Siragusa] has passed away at 55,” Irsay wrote. “I’m heartbroken as is all of Colts Nation.

“The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years. In Greece, they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case … Yes He Did!”

Siragusa enjoyed a 12-year career in the NFL, playing for the Colts and Ravens. He was a winner of Super Bowl XXXV with Baltimore. After his retirement following the 2001 season, Siragusa joined FOX Sports as a sideline reporter.

Former Ravens Teammates Are Mourning

Tony Siragusa was a player who made a profound impact on and off the field. Three of the defensive tackle’s former teammates in Baltimore spoke on his passing.

“It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” former running back Jamal Lewis told TMZ Sports.

“He was the leader, he was our captain,” Brad Jackson said, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “He meant everything to everyone. It’s a sad day. I just talked to him on Sunday. It’s terrible.”

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis said he thought of Siragusa “as a brother.”

Ray Lewis on the death of Tony Siragusa: “This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother. From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 22, 2022

“This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother,” Lewis said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special.”

Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti called it a “tremendously sad day for the Ravens.” Earlier Wednesday, it was reported that Ravens defensive end Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26.