Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts.

But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.

That’s right, the Colts have more faith in a quarterback who hasn’t thrown a pass since 2018 than anyone on the roster right now. To be honest, we kinda get it.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic appeared on the Rich Eisen Show recently, saying Indianapolis kicked the tires on Luck’s interest in a return. Not to be too punny, but it sounds lie there’s no such “luck.”

“The Colts have reached out. Absolutely they’ve called him,” Keefer said. “It’s not going to happen. He’s definitely moved on from football.”

Reminder, Luck retired during a preseason game in 2019. He spent his entire seven-year career in Indianapolis before stepping away from football.

Indianapolis’ offense has been a problem all season long. Despite the hype coming into the season, Ryan has struggled under center, constantly turning the football over and failing to consistently keep the offense on the field.

Before last week’s game against the Washington Commanders, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger would start the game in place of Ryan. The goal is for Ehlinger to be the No. 1 quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Unless Luck has a change of heart, apparently.

Indianapolis Colts Cut Ties with Offensive Coordinator

Right now, the Indianapolis Colts are trying to find some sort of solution for the offensive woes. A call to Andrew Luck isn’t the only step the organization took.

Tuesday, the team announced that it has terminated offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. He’s been on staff in Indy since 2018, beginning as the assistant quarterbacks coach. He became the team’s OC in 2021.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” head coach Frank Reich said. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

The Colts are 3-4-1 on the season and will make a road trip to Foxboro to play the New England Patriots this Sunday.