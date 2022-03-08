IndyCar Will Go Hybrid: Here’s Why

Electric racing programs are becoming increasingly popular. In fact, so popular that even IndyCar will soon be going hybrid. We still have a couple of years before we see this technology on the track.

That’s right, Outsiders. IndyCar is planning on making the move to electric, but it won’t be an immediate change. Instead, they’re aiming to adopt hybrid cars by 2024.

What the IndyCar Switch To Hybrid Will Look Like

IndyCar hopes that this switch to hybrid will create “the most exciting and competitive racing series.” So, what exactly does that look like? The short answer: an upgraded engine.

Currently, cars in the series use a 2.2L V6 engine. This is going to be upgraded to a 2.4L V6 engine. By itself, this engine will kick out 800 horsepower. And we haven’t even gotten to the hybrid part of the engine yet. The engines for the 2024 racing year will also have a hybrid element that adds another 100 horsepower to proceedings. Thus, in total, Indy cars will be able to hit around 900 hp.

According to IndyCar, they’ll be testing these new engines soon. The first test of the new 2.4L V6 engine will happen on March 30, at Sebring International Raceway in FL. Development and further testings will continue throughout the rest of this year as they work to incorporate the hybrid component.

Supply Chain Issues Have Delayed the New Engine

If testing will be happening all this year, you might be wondering why we won’t be seeing IndyCar hybrid engines sooner. The culprit, of course, is supply chain issues. Jalopnik reports that the hybrid engine debut has been delayed until 2024 “due to ongoing global supply chain challenges with some hybrid system components.”

However, IndyCar is still satisfied with the progress they’re making. In a statement, IndyCar president Jay Frye said: “We are pleased with the pace of the technical development of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 hybrid as we prepare it for competition.”

“We are very encouraged by the progress our team and our partners have made, but an immediate decision needed to be made to ensure we are prepared for the 2023 season utilizing our current 2.2-liter engine package,” Frye added.

“Thanks to our great partners at Honda and Chevrolet for working through this challenging supply chain situation. We are going full speed ahead with the 2.4-liter hybrid engine and cannot wait to have it on track in 2024.”

Supply Chain Issues Have Been Constant In the Automotive Industry

It’s no secret by now that supply chain issues have thrown a wrench in every company’s plans, including most automakers. Companies like Ford have constantly had issues getting the supplies they need. The biggest thing missing right now is semiconductor chips.

These chips are used for a variety of things in cars. Some of those things aren’t necessary, but others are. And until we get more of them, companies are constantly having to pull the plug on their production factories. There are some plans in place to get ports up and running again, but it’s unclear when supply chains will fully get back to normal.