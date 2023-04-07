At one point, Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox was arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He even came on and struck out Manny Machado in the final at-bat of the 2018 World Series. At that point, he had been to seven straight All-Star games and struck out 445 batters in the previous two seasons.

This earned Sale a massive extension from Boston, five years and $145 million extension. Then, the injuries came. Some of them were comedic, like falling off his bike and breaking his wrist while trying to rehab from a previous injury. Some were serious, like Tommy John surgery.

Now, Chris Sale is trying to make a comeback. In two starts this season, he’s seen mixed results, struggling to hit his spots at times. However, the movement on his slider is still deadly. Jonathan Schoop of the Detroit Tigers found that out the hard way.

Chris Sale has already thrown 6 pitches today with over TWO FEET of horizontal movement. It's insane.



That’s a slider that is moving more than two feet, from left to right after Chris Sale released it. The only thing Schoop could do is let it go and hope it was a ball because there was no way he was going to get his bat on it.

The NESN broadcast even caught Schoop shouting, “What the f**k is that?”

That, for what it’s worth, is Chris Sale at his absolute deadliest. It was a hint that Sale still has the skill set that he needs to return to form. If he can stay healthy for the first time in several seasons, and find more consistent control of his fastball, then there is a chance that he could once again be a terror to batters in the American League.

Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks has been battling cancer since at least January when he announced the diagnosis.

Since then, Hendriks has thankfully finished his final round of treatment. That means it was time for him to ring the victory bell.

“These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life,” Hendriks wrote on Instagram.

“Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life.”