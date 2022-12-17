Insiders Reportedly ‘Believe’ Tom Brady Will Retire After 2022 Season

As the NFL season winds down, the rumor mill speeds up. Tom Brady’s future is a hot topic of conversation right now, with multiple “insiders” believing that the 23-year veteran might call it a career at the end of the season.

According to The Athletic‘s Mike Jones, a majority of insiders “believe” Brady will call it a career following the 2022 campaign. Of course, the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired after last year but decided to make a return just a few weeks later.

This season has been a struggle for Brady both on and off the field. Personally, Brady and Gisele Bundchen filed for divorce, ending a 13-year marriage.

Professionally, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled to put tallies in the win column. The Bucs sit at 6-7 on the year, though they still lead the division. So, maybe it’s not been all bad.

Brady has thrown for 3,585 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing nearly 66% of his passes this year. It just hasn’t been enough to keep Tampa Bay above .500.

Will all the on-field struggles and off-field drama push Brady into retirement? Or will he give it one more try in 2023? It’s not something we’ll likely know until the end of the season.

Tom Brady Doesn’t Regret Coming Out of Retirement

Considering all that Tom Brady has endured during the last several months, you might think he’s regretting his decision to return to the NFL. That’s not the case, though.

Earlier this year, reporters asked Brady that very question. The veteran quarterback denies have any second thoughts about spending another year with the Buccaneers.

“Zero. No. Definitely not. I think I returned for – because I felt like I wanted to compete,” Brady said in November, via Rick Stroud. “I spoke to the team about it, they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things, so I’ve uh, I think when I commit to it, I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Brady has four games remaining in the regular season, with Tampa Bay playing the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons to close out the year.