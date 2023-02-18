International Soccer Star Found Dead After False Reports of Survival in Catastrophic Event

Former English Premier League player Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home following last week’s deadly earthquake in Turkey. Atsu was 31.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. At the moment, his belongings are still being removed,” Atsu’s manager Murat Uzunmehmet said, according to The Associated Press.

He was due to fly out of Turkey the evening before the earthquake hit. Instead, he chose to stay at home for the night, according to his manager. Hours before, Atsu scored the game-winning goal in a matchup for Turkey’s Hatayspor.

There were initial reports that Atsu was pulled from the rubble alive. Later reports confirmed that the international soccer star was still missing.

Atsu played for Chelsea in 2013 before briefly moving on to Everton and Bournemouth. He would join Newcastle in 2016. He would help lead them to an EFL Championship and subsequent promotion to the Premier League. Atsu has been with Hatayspor since September.

“We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria,” the Premier League said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian’s family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event.”

Atsu leaves behind three children and his wife, Marie-Claire Rupio. The two were married for 10 years.

Since the announcement of his untimely death, the international soccer world has come out to share their condolonces. Here are some of the classiest tributes:

Newcastle and Liverpool pay tribute to Christian Atsu, who tragically lost his life in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/u3B7A5OCXX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

Newcastle United had a minute-long standing ovation for Atsu before their game against Liverpool on Saturday.

A 21-year-old Jackson State defensive lineman is in intensive care after a doctor needed to resuscitate him following the young player suffering cardiac arrest.

Kaseem Vauls’ father, William, confirmed his son’s condition in a series of tweets sent from the player’s social media account earlier this week. William Vauls said that Kaseem went to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Tuesday night because he was suffering from stomach pains. The dad said his son went into cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.

He asked for prayers from the Jackson State students and faculty and also wanted someone to help him contact the football coach.

