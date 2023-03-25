Internet Explodes In Response to LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s Outfit

Kim Mulkey sure knows how to stir up conversation on social media. The LSU women’s basketball coach was the talk of the internet on Friday for her … umm … vibrant and unique outfit for the Tigers’ Sweet Sixteen game against Utah.

Attempting to describe Mulkey’s Friday style seems nearly impossible. It’s a mix of springtime flare and something WWE legend Ric Flair might actually wear while walking to the ring. Fortunately, there were no shortage of images of Mulkey’s look:

Kim Mulkey look’s like she would not attend a brunch if there was some one there dressed exactly like her reading to children pic.twitter.com/ASxYEwVXf7 — PFT Commenter(DC Defenders 5-0) (@PFTCommenter) March 24, 2023

This isn’t something new for the LSU head coach. She’s almost always spotted wearing a wardrobe that’s a little bit different on the sidelines. But this teeters on the verge of overkill.

Nope, actually it’s definitely overkill. But it did provide us with some entertaining responses on Twitter. Those who saw Mulkey’s outfit had plenty to say about it.

“If Ric Flair and Cruella Deville had a love child it would be Kim Mulkey,” one social media user wrote.

If Ric Flair and Cruella Deville had a love child, it would be Kim Mulkey. — Andrew Barber (@andrewbarber5) March 24, 2023

Another individual chimed in, “Hard to take someone seriously that’s dressed like that. Like imagine getting yelled at for running the play wrong by someone wearing that outfit.”

Hard to take someone seriously that’s dressed like that. Like imagine getting yelled at for running the play wrong by someone wearing that outfit… — Mike (@82mge) March 24, 2023

A third social media user said, “At least she didn’t call attention to herself.”

Those are really just the tip of the iceberg, too. There were plenty of other outstanding responses to Mulkey’s outfit on Friday.

For LSU, Mulkey’s Easter-with-a-hint-of-flamingo jacket worked in Friday’s game. The Tigers defeated Utah 66-63 in the Sweet Sixteen. Ladazhia Williams scored 24 points in the win while Angel Reese posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU plays Miami on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four on the line. We can’t wait to see what outfit Mulkey selects for that contest.

LSU Players Support Kim Mulkey’s Wardrobe Choice

You might wonder if LSU’s players faced embarrassment because of the over-the-top wardrobe choice Kim Mulkey wore for Friday’s game. But it didn’t bother them in the least. After the game, Ladazhia Williams and Angel Reese complimented their head coach’s attire.

“We already told her this is probably her best fit,” Williams said.

“This is one of her best ones,” Reese said. “The whole staff … they’re all fly so nobody be lacking. They always try to outdo each other.”

Apparently Mulkey was not in charge of her outfit for Friday’s game.

“I’m 60 years old. I do not go pick these things out,” she said. “Look we’re from Louisiana: We like sparkles we like diamonds we like Mardi Gras we like to eat and we like to party.”

We can’t disagree with that.