Investigative Report Reveals Dwayne Haskins Had Alcohol, Drugs in System at Time of Death

According to medical examiner reports released on Monday, samples collected from deceased NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins tested positive for alcohol – his blood at .20 and another fluid level at .24. The legal blood-alcohol content limit in the State of Florida is .08.

In addition, Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norktamine, drugs that can be used as a medical anesthetic or recreationally. The toxicology report does not give any indication of why the drugs would have been in his system.

Investigators say Dwayne Haskins had "drank heavily" and ingested ketamine in the hours leading up to his passing, and had a blood alcohol level of .24 at the time of the April 9 accident. https://t.co/DT4k4x1jvh — TMZ (@TMZ) May 23, 2022

Haskins was killed on Saturday, April 9 when a dump truck hit him on the highway in Broward County. The report said he was “witnessed waiving cars down on the shoulder” of I-595 before he was struck. He died of blunt force trauma and the death was deemed to be accidental, per the autopsy report.

According to the medical examiner’s report, investigators found his vehicle on the side of the road with a “female companion” inside. The unnamed woman said Haskins had left the car looking for gas.

The 24-year-old was in Miami vacationing and practicing with Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. A team official said Haskins had trained the previous day, then went to dinner with a friend or cousin. The report said he later went to a club – “possibly in Miami” – and “drank heavily.”

After his death on April 9, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin put out the following statement through the team’s social media account:

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

At Ohio State – where Haskins played from 2017-to-2018 – fans gathered at The Horseshoe to pay their respects. The quarterback helped lead the Buckeyes to an appearance in the 2018 College Football Playoff and then was selected 15th overall by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft:

Once a Buckeye, Always a Buckeye pic.twitter.com/sXADa4HvEq — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 10, 2022

The following video on Haskins’ Instagram story was one of the last things he posted before the accident that took his life. It shows a video of Pittsburgh teammate Najee Harris in Miami: