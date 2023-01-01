Iowa Football Star’s Grandfather Dies After Coming to Watch Him Play in Music City Bowl

What a tragic story. The grandfather of Iowa star linebacker Jack Campbell died, hours before he could see his grandson play in the Music City Bowl.

Campbell’s granddad was William Smith Jr. He’d traveled from Waterloo, Iowa, to Nashville to see Campbell compete in his final college football game. Smith’s daughter, Jen, is Campbell’s step mother.

According to the Iowa athletic department, Smith died as a result of a car-pedestrian accident Friday night. He was 76. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz issued a statement after the game to honor Smith’s memory and the relationship he had with Campbell.

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” Ferentz said. “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us — players, coaches and staff members — will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

Campbell’s parents didn’t tell the linebacker about his grandfather’s death until after the Music City Bowl. They wanted their son to have one final game with his teammates. The Hawkeyes handled Kentucky, 21-0, with Campbell leading the way. He totaled 10 tackles, with a sack.

Iowa Star Earned Butkus Award and Was Unanimous All-American

Campbell finished the season as one of the top defensive players in the country. The Big Ten named him as the best defender in the league. And Campbell won the Butkus Award, which goes to the top linebacker in the nation. Campbell also was a unanimous choice as All-American.

The Tennessean reported that a hotel van, filled with eight passengers, hit Smith. A family member had tried to warn Smith not to step into the street. But Smith didn’t hear the relative. Smith died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was being treated for his injuries.

The Nashville Police Department does not plan to file charges.

Campbell is a beloved player at Iowa. At his final press conference before the Music City Bowl. Campbell told reporters why he wanted to play in the bowl game. A number of players across the country skipped their bowl games to get a jump on training for the NFL combine. But Campbell stuck around for Ferentz and to help the Hawkeyes earn their eighth victory of the season.

“Everything that he’s done for me, done for my family and done for every single player on this team is truly special,” Campbell told reporters about Ferentz. So anytime that I’m going to have a chance to play for him, I’m going to go play for him.”

Ferentz was visibly emotional as he listened to his linebacker. The next day, fans tweeted their support after hearing the news about Campbell’s granddad.

A sportswriter tweeted: “I will have the utmost respect for Jack Campbell for the entire rest of my life. What a warrior. Thoughts and prayers with my most sincere condolences to his family.