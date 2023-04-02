Iowa Head Coach Responds To Dawn Staley Bar Fight Comments Following South Carolina Final Four Loss

South Carolina bullied teams all season on the court en route to an undefeated record heading into the Final Four. Then, Iowa put them in their place.

Before upsetting the Gamecocks 77-73 in the Final Four on Friday, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said playing South Carolina is akin to getting in a bar fight. Carolina head coach Dawn Staley seemed to take exception to these comments before the game, saying that her team is not a bunch of fighters. “We’re not thugs, we’re not monkeys, we’re not street fighters,” Staley said.

Staley said that her team exemplifies how a program should approach basketball on and off the court. Sometimes, emotions are brought into the game and people can get their feelings hurt.

Bluder has since responded to the comments, clarifying that she meant to ill-will toward Staley and her team. Rather, she was crediting them for their physicality.

“If you know me, I speak tongue in cheek a lot, and I was saying an analogy of you’ve got to rebound like you’re in a bar fight,” Bluder said. “That’s all. It doesn’t say who’s fighting, right? But that’s fine. I’ve never been in a bar fight, by the way.”

Iowa Still Came Out on Top

Caitlin Clark was sensational against South Carolina. The best players always rise to the occasion, and her 41-point performance against the Gamecocks Friday night was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Not only did Clark score at will against South Carolina, but she added eight assists and either scored or assisted on every Iowa point in the fourth quarter.

The electrifying performance is nothing new for Clark, though. She averaged 27.3 points, 8.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game this season and was recently awarded the Naismith Player of the Year Award for the 2022-23 season. Now, she’s one win away from adding ‘national champion’ to her list of accomplishments as well.

“It’s her mentality,” Bluder said about what makes Clark so special. “She believes in herself. She believes in her teammates. She’s so confident, but she’s put the work in to deserve to have that confidence. She said when we were recruiting her, I want to get to a Final Four. It takes one person to believe it.”

Now, Clark will lead Iowa into Sunday’s national championship game against LSU. Tip-off is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET live on ABC. The Hawkeyes are three-point favorites heading into the game, per Caesars Sportsbook.