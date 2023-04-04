Iowa Star Caitlin Clark Speaks Out on Backlash Toward Angel Reese After National Championship Controversy

Caitlin Clark, the superstar Iowa guard, finally gave her thoughts about the taunts from Angel Reese, the LSU All-American. The incident had overshadowed the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

In celebrating LSU’s win, Reese walked over to Clark and flashed the “You can’t see me” hand sign made famous by wrestler John Cena. Then Reese followed Clark around the court, pointing to her ring finger. We assume this was about LSU winning a ring for their national title.

Clark appeared on ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” with host Jeremy Schapp. And she said no one should be criticizing Reese for her actions.

“No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark told Schapp. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. So I don’t think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.”

“I think the biggest thing is we’re all competitive, we all show our emotions in a different way,” Clark said. “Angel’s a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game. The way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her. And even the entire LSU team, like I said, they played an amazing game. I don’t think there should be any criticism for what she did. I honestly didn’t see it when the game was going on and like I said, I haven’t been on social media really at all.”

Clark continued: “I’m just trying to reflect back on what this team did and enjoy every single second with my teammates because we have two really good seniors that are moving on that have meant a lot. They’ve been some of my best friends while I’ve been here at the University of Iowa. I’m just lucky enough that I got to play on that stage and have that opportunity with them. I believe I get to play for one of the best coaches of all time in Coach Bluder. She believes in me more than anybody ever has. I’m just, more than anything, lucky.”

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall battle for a rebound. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Angel Reese said her motives were all about what she called “disrespect” from Caitlin Clark. After LSU won its first-ever women’s basketball championship, Reese and coach Kim Mulkey joined the ESPN hosts on set. She talked as if the taunts were planned.

“I was waiting. When I tell you I was waiting, I was waiting,” Reese told ESPN.

“Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure. But I don’t take disrespect lightly. And she disrespected Alexis (Morris) and my (LSU) girls. South Carolina? They’re still my SEC girls, too. But y’all gonna disrespect them either.

“I wanted to pick her pocket. But I had a moment at the end of the game and I was just in my bag. I was in my moment.”