Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder respectfully declined first lady Jill Biden’s invite for the Hawkeyes to make the trip to The White House following their runner-up performance in the NCAA National Championship Game against LSU Sunday.

Iowa, who suffered a 102-85 defeat to LSU, received the public invite from Biden at the Colorado state capital in Denver Monday. Bluder feels the Tigers deserve their moment to be celebrated separately, though she extended the invite for Biden to visit the team in Iowa City.

“I gratefully acknowledge the First Lady’s sentiments, but a day at the White House should belong solely to the champion, LSU and Coach [Kim] Mulkey,” Bluder wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “We would welcome the First Lady and President to come to Iowa’s “House” – Carver Hawkeye Arena — any time!”

Biden, who was in attendance at American Airlines Center in Dallas, advocated for Iowa to join LSU “because they played such a good game.”

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” Biden said at the Colorado state capital in Denver. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese, named Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament, was vehemently against that idea. She was blunt in her opposition in a Twitter post.

“A JOKE,” Reese tweteed.

Caitlin Clark rejects First Lady Jill Biden’s suggestion runner-up Iowa attend White House

Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes’ leading scorer throughout the tournament, joined her head coach in declining Biden’s invitation.

“I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House,” Clark said. “I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them. Congratulations, obviously, they deserve to go there. Maybe I can go to the White House on different terms, though. But I think that’s for LSU. That’s a pretty cool moment and they should enjoy every single second of being a champion. So I think that’s theirs to do.

“But more than anything, I’m just lucky enough that there were some really cool people in that arena at that championship game Sunday night. There were some really highly sought-after people watching and supporting women’s basketball, and that’s exactly what this game needs. So I appreciate the First Lady being in the house and watching both teams and supporting the greatness of women’s basketball.”