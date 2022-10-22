Iowa’s Embarrassingly Bad Fake Punt Against Ohio State Goes Viral: VIDEO

When you’re the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3), and your offense sits at 131st out of 131 in the nation, you have to take chances against the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0).

To head coach Kirk Ferentz, that means you have to get your best player more involved in the offense. For the Hawkeyes, that player is Tory Taylor –the punter. Down 13-7 with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Iowa lined up for a punt on fourth-and-six. The play call is obviously a fake punt, though it’s hard to tell how Iowa planned on executing it.

Perhaps it was “f it, I’ll do it myself” from Taylor, one of the best punters in the FBS. As Taylor showed punt and Buckeyes defenders ran downfield, Taylor opted to hold onto the ball and take off. The only problem is that three defenders had sniffed it out and had Taylor in their sights. Taylor remarkably made one miss before being brought to the ground.

Taylor did pick up four yards on the rush. At the time, that accounted for 33% of Iowa’s production on offense, in case you wanted any indication of how outmatched the Hawkeyes are.

Iowa Offense has Embarrassing First Half vs. Ohio State

Iowa has had some clunkers this season on offense — a trend that continued against Ohio State. Spencer Petras, the highly-scrutinized senior quarterback, threw an interception on the first play of the game. He turned it over later in the game and was eventually benched for junior Alex Padilla. Padilla was responsible for two turnovers in his first three plays under center.

Ohio State has forced five turnovers on the day and leads Iowa, 47-10. The Buckeyes’ offense has been quiet for much of the game as well, racking up just 298 yards. If they produce that amount against the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines (7-0) later this season, they will likely be in trouble. Against Iowa, however, it’s more than needed.