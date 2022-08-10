WATCH: iPhone Falls Out of Pittsburgh Pirates Player’s Pocket While Sliding Into Third Base

Just when you think things cannot get any more embarrassing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the franchise just continues to set the standard. During the team’s 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro hustled from first to third on a single by Oneil Cruz.

Castro safely slid headfirst into third base, but while he was sliding, his iPhone fell out of his back pocket. The 23-year-old – who was just recalled from Triple-A for the first time in two months – had accidentally brought his cell phone onto the field.

Third base umpire Adam Hamari got Castro’s attention and pointed down at the iPhone. It was laying next to the bag. The scene was captured perfectly by a Bally Sports Arizona cameraperson and posted on Twitter. The video has been shared so much that it has over three million views in 13 hours.

This is a first… Rodolfo Castro's phone fell out of his pocket in the middle of the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/qaPd34qroF — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 10, 2022

This was in the top of the fourth inning. So, Castro either had the cell phone in his pocket all game or he was checking it during the game. Either way, it could explain why Castro is a .194 hitter through his first 160 MLB at-bats.

Rodolfo Castro Provides Latest Embarrassment for Pittsburgh Pirates

In a post-game interview, Castro said he felt horrible about the situation.

“Never did it ever cross my mind that I still had my cell phone on me. I went out there, put my sliding pad in my pocket and never felt my phone,” Castro said through an interpreter, via DK Pittsburgh Sports. “I don’t think there’s any professional ball player that would ever even go out there with any intentions of taking a cell phone. Obviously, it was very unintentional. It’s something I didn’t even know I had on me. And to be completely honest with you, I feel horrible.”

Manager Derek Shelton was not upset at Castro for having his cell phone on him.

“It was a young kid who made a mistake and put his phone in his pocket,” he said. “There was no intent to use it or do anything with it.”

Rewind to last week, when Bob Nutting took a photo with a fan who was wearing a shirt that said: “Sell The Team”. The Pittsburgh Pirates owner took a look at the shirt right before the photo was snapped, but did not object. The fan posted a short video of the hilarious interaction on his Twitter account, @cityofsteelspo1, with the caption “FOR THE YINZERS”.

FOR THE YINZERS!!!! pic.twitter.com/u1lZ1qmJ7G — city of steel sports (@cityofsteelspo1) August 3, 2022

Since Nutting bought the franchise in 2007, the Pirates have made three NL Wild Card game appearances in 15 years. Over the past three seasons, Pittsburgh’s average payroll has been $43.4 million.