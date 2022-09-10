Irish Soccer Fans Celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Death with Shocking, ‘Insensitive’ Chant

A group of Irish soccer fans are under fire for bellowing out an insensitive song, celebrating the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A video of the shocking cheer appeared on social media this week.

The video captured fans at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium singing, “Lizzy’s in a box,” to the tune of KC & the Sunshine Band’s, Give It Up. Many were appalled at the scene from the stadium.

Tallaght stadium in Dublin tonight.



No words! pic.twitter.com/umCah2hrag — North West NHPUK (@NorthWestNHPUK) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. A spokesperson from the palace released a statement on Thursday regarding the queen’s passing.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the statement read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth’s reign lasted 70 years.

Celebrities Mourn Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

After learning of the sad news on Thursday, several British celebrities released statements on the queen’s death. That includes Elton John, Ozzy Osborne and Sharon Osborne.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” John wrote on Twitter. “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

“Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll,” Sharon Osborne wrote. “The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King.”

Ozzy Osborne also released a statement on Twitter, saying, “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”