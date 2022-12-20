We may have an explanation as to how the diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, “Chiefsaholic,” was able to attend so many games. That individual might be an infamous bank robber … at least that’s what the sleuths of Reddit believe.

Rumors have been circulating that the Chiefs superfan — who dresses up as a wolf at games — that he’s been robbing banks to support his ability to attend games. Why did that rumor surface?

Perhaps because a bank robber was arrested wearing the exact same wolf mask “Chiefsaholic” wears to games. He has also been suspiciously away from Twitter recently. So, of course, the people on Reddit did some digging.

Here’s the tweet that sent Twitter into a tizzy over the Chiefs superfan:

A lot going on the world but everyone take a moment to look up the Chiefsaholic fan who funded his trips to games by robbing banks in the same mask he wore to games. I’ve never been prouder to root for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/0eqIBEY1kn — Kyle Ayers (@kyleayers) December 19, 2022

When “Chiefsaholic” did not make an appearance at Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, other Kansas City supporters started to wonder what happened. That’s when another photo — a mugshot — surfaced.

There was one other thing that stood out the Reddit and Twitter sleuths. The superfan made a comment on social media saying he “makes a good living,” and has a “side hustle in private,” when asked how he can afford getting to all these games.

Perhaps we’ve uncovered what that side hustle has been? Or maybe there’s another wolf out there robbing banks.

Social Media Sounds Off on Chiefs Bank Robber

Once the internet attempted to connect the dots, a flurry of comments came in on Twitter. “Chiefsaholic” being a bank robber would be one of the most bizarre twists of fandom we’ve seen.

“At least he was mindful enough to take the racist KC gear off before robbing banks,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another joked, “A wolf in Chiefs clothing.”

As much fun as the internet had with this potential bank-robbing fan, it may not be “Chiefsaholic” after all. One social media commenter said, “Sadly the photo isn’t him, that was a different robbery.”

Apparently, people were hoping this would be a true story.