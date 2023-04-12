Isiah Thomas Hangs Up on ESPN Show Over Photo Complaint

A picture is worth a thousand words, and NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas made that known in a Wednesday ESPN appearance. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Thomas voiced his displeasure over the photo displayed of himself on air.

The image in question showed a stone-faced Thomas staring into the camera. He called out the juxtaposition of his picture and that of the hosts, who were all smiling in their photos, calling on help from Keyshawn Johnson.

“I’m looking at my picture,” he said. “Come on, Keysahwn. Y’all doing that to me? I saw Max Kellerman’s picture up there. I saw your picture up there. Y’all smiling. Y’all just had my man up there who was doing the football. He was smiling. This the picture y’all put up there of me? What y’all doing up there at ESPN to me?”

Isiah Thomas hung up on ESPN because he didn’t like the picture they had of him pic.twitter.com/rxsLPe9GXy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 12, 2023

That led to a somewhat awkward exchange between Thomas and Max Kellerman, who tried to joke back about the photo. However, Thomas was serious and threatened to hang up because of the photo.

“Pictures say a lot and the way y’all got me cast in this picture, you know that ain’t me,” he said. “How about this: I’m gonna hang up and I’m gonna call right back in two minutes and 30 seconds. Y’all change that picture of me. Y’all change the way I’m looking up there. Keyshawn, come on, man. Work with me.”

The producers of the show eventually did find a second picture of Thomas to display. However, he still wasn’t smiling in that one. Kellerman tried to keep him on the line, but to no avail.

“No, no, Zeke, confront our producer,” he said. “Don’t go anywhere.”

Thomas eventually hung up as Johnson and Kellerman were left dumbfounded.

Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson discuss picture situation after Isiah Thomas hangs up

After Thomas hung up, Kellerman and Johnson had an interesting discussion about why the former NBA All-Star was upset.

“With the picture of him looking disgruntled and mean and mad or whatever you want to call it, I don’t blame him,” Johnson said. “You know how many pictures in my career both on the field and in television and radio that people use it’s a frown? I’m like a kid. So you catch a moment of maybe I’m trying to figure something out and you use that shot. That is like, ‘no. Don’t identify me like that.’ That’s what Zeke is saying.”

Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman continued the conversation about Isiah Thomas and the picture later in the show. pic.twitter.com/to0fozgXjl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 12, 2023

“Let me just say this for white people listening who may not be aware of this subject,” Kellerman said. “You might think, ‘well, people get treated according to their reputation. They carve it out themselves, etc.’ But consider what neutral is and how race affects what you view as neutral or normal. If you see a white athlete who never smiles or is depicted as never smiling, you remember that as exactly who that is. That’s not the standard. The public is more likely to believe that, unless you have the reputation of Magic Johnson — big smiling Magic Johnson — it’s different.”

“Don’t say it that way,” Johnson said as he laughed.

“The expectation is different,” Kellerman continued. “Magic is not a guy depicted, or selectively depicted, as a guy who’s dour and doesn’t smile.