Italian Soccer Club Receives Severed Pig Head, Terrifying Note in Mail

An Italian soccer club got a terrifying message in the mail directed at their ownership after opening a box containing a severed pig’s head. A club spokesman for Sampdoria, part of Italy’s Serie A league, detailed the package’s harrowing contents.

The box was reportedly delivered to club headquarters via an unknown sender, with a pig head and note addressed to former club president Massimo Ferrero and current president Antonio Rome.

“The next heads will be yours,” read the note included in the box.

Italian soccer club receives severed pig head

Shockingly, this isn’t the first time this year that Sampdoria’s office has received a threat. In January, the club was sent a blank bullet with threats targeting Ferrero then as well.

“UC Sampdoria expresses profound outrage and indignation in the face of yet another serious act of intimidation that took place this morning at the company headquarters in Piazza Borgo Pila,” the team wrote in a statement on Saturday.

“The company underlines that any type of attack on a member of the Board of Directors represents an attack on all its members, on their work and on the seriousness and abnegation with which they have approached this important position,” the statement continued.

The threats appear to be a culmination of several issues plaguing the club and ownership since 2021. Then-president Ferrero was arrested on financial charges from alleged bankruptcy crimes at that time. However, as the arrest was unrelated to Sampdoria he was allowed to keep control the team.

Compounding the issues with ownership, the club is in a dire situation on the pitch this season. Sampdoria is currently 19th out of the 20-team Serie A, and primed for relegation. Their record on the season is a dismal 2 wins, 5 draws and 16 losses. Additionally, they have only scored a league-worst 11 goals in their 23 games.