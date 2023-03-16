Ja Morant Discusses the Gun, Strip Club Incident in Sit Down with ESPN, Jalen Rose

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just can’t stay out of trouble. He recently found himself in yet another mess of a situation due to posts made on his social media accounts when he displayed a gun on his Instagram account while in a nightclub. He deleted the post, but plenty of folks saw it and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the incident for his millions of NBA fan followers to see.

In the aftermath of this incident and some other recent concerning reports regarding Morant, the NBA decided to suspend him for eight games without pay after initially suspending him for just two.

So, this week, Morant has been doing the rounds, interviewing with various media outlets while trying hard to share the message that he is sorry for the nightclub gun video. In a recent sit down with ESPN’s Jalen Rose, a former NBA and college hoops star himself who knows what it’s like to grow up as a massive sports celebrity in front of the entire country.

Ja Morant clears air on whether gun belonged to him

As part of their discussion, Rose asked the following question, clarifying whether Ja himself actually owned the gun he showed on his social media page:

“You were at the spot, Shotgun Willie’s, I’ve been there. You are holding a gun…and we both know how dangerous that can be. Who’s gun were you holding?”

Ja Morant then answered: “The gun wasn’t mine.” After that brief response, he went on to explain how he takes full blame for the entire situation and is trying to learn from it.

“It’s not who I am, I don’t condone, you know, any type of violence,” said Morant. “But I take full responsibility, you know, for my actions. I made a bad mistake and I can see…you know, the image that I painted over myself, you know, with my recent mistakes. But, you know, in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, you know, what I’m about and change this narrative.”

You can watch that whole clip right below:

Ja Morant sat down with @JalenRose in an exclusive interview about the incident that led to his suspension and his path forward. pic.twitter.com/t1WwL5dvrQ — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

So, the gun did not belong to Ja Morant, but he suggests that’s still no excuse and is sorry for his actions. As mentioned, Morant will miss eight games as a result of the recent events before being able to rejoin the Grizzlies a few weeks before they start their NBA Playoff run. If nothing else, at least he’ll be well-rested for this year’s postseason after he was hurt in the Warriors series last spring.