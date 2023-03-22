Kyrie Irving Says Media To Blame For ‘Overload of Judgment’ on Ja Morant

Much maligned NBA superstar Kyrie Irving said the media was to blame for judgment passed on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Morant was in hot water when he appeared at a strip club and displayed a gun on social media. He was suspended for eight games after an initial two-game suspension following the incident.

While Morant is reportedly in Florida getting whatever help he needs, Irving pointed the finger at the media.

“When you’re dealing with particular hardships in the public eye, especially with the media being attracted to just keeping up with what we’re doing, or what’s the next kind of grab or story,” Irving said about the media’s coverage of Morant. “I don’t want to assume anything by every media member, but that’s just the way it seems from me and my perspective. It’s just, there was an overload of judgment on Ja. And there was an overload of judgment on what I had going on, and there’s usually an overload of judgment from the public court of opinion.”

Morant did a public interview with ESPN’s Jalen Rose to detail the incident. Irving referred to public judgment from a lot of fans and media based on Morant’s situation.

Perhaps at first when there’s a rush to judgment. But based on the reaction to Morant’s situation, it’s been a quiet news cycle with the Grizzlies star since.

That didn’t stop Irving from detailing his feelings.

“I wish we can say we can control what the media says or we can control what other people say, but we can’t,” Irving continued. “So with Ja dealing with that, I think the initial shock was dealing with the public opinion.”

Ja Morant Clears Air on Gun Incident

Irving defended Morant, in a way, based on public perception of the Grizzlies star.

As part of Morant’s discussion with Rose, the latter asked the following question, clarifying whether Ja himself actually owned the gun he showed on his social media page:

“You were at the spot, Shotgun Willie’s, I’ve been there. You are holding a gun…and we both know how dangerous that can be. Who’s gun were you holding?”

Ja Morant then answered: “The gun wasn’t mine.” After that brief response, he went on to explain how he takes full blame for the entire situation and is trying to learn from it.

“It’s not who I am, I don’t condone, you know, any type of violence,” Morant said. “But I take full responsibility, you know, for my actions. I made a bad mistake and I can see…you know, the image that I painted over myself, you know, with my recent mistakes. But, you know, in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, you know, what I’m about and change this narrative.”