Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders Says Program Operating in ‘Crisis Mode’ Amid Mississippi Flooding

In a perfect world, Deion Sanders’ main focus would be getting his Jackson State Tigers ready for Week 1 against the Florida A&M Rattlers this Sunday.

Preparations are ongoing, but in the midst of the program being in “crisis mode” in regards to water problems which have ravaged the state of Mississippi this week. Sanders said in an Instagram video Tuesday that the lack of water supply has placed a “burden on the program.”

“We’ve been hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson,” Deion Sanders said. “[We] don’t have water; water means we don’t have air conditioning. We can’t use toilets. We don’t have water, therefore we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program. So right now we’re operating in crisis mode.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday as officials braced for expected flooding from the Pearl River. Parts of Jackson were left without running water Tuesday. The flooding reportedly heightened longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. Residents of the city are now faced with too much water on the ground and not enough clean water coming through the pipes, per ESPN.

The issues have left Jackson State players without drinking water and unable to flush toilets. In addition, showering is unavailable at the practice facility. Deion Sanders said he was actively looking to move his players into a hotel so they could shower.

“I got to get these kids off campus … into a hotel and accommodate them so that they can shower properly and take care of their needs, make sure all our kids are fed and all our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days until this crisis subsides,” Sanders said. “That’s where we’re operating in right now.”

Deion Sanders, Jackson State Persevering Through Challenges

Deion Sanders isn’t making any excuses for his football team. There’s still a game to be played after all and Sanders says his team will be ready.

“We’re going to find somewhere to practice, find somewhere that can accommodate every darn thing that we need and desire to be who we desire to be, and that’s dominate,” Sanders said. “The devil is a lie. He ain’t going to get us today, baby.”