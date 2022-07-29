jacksonville-jaguars-cut-kicker-who-nearly-nailed-team-official-with-errant-kick

Rookie placekicker Andrew Mevis came into Jacksonville Jaguars training camp looking to win the starting job.

After just four days of competition, Mevis finds himself on the unemployment line. Unfortunately for Mevis, an errant kick too many doomed his chances at finding a spot on head coach Doug Pederson’s football team. During warm-ups ahead of Thursday’s practice, Mevis wildly missed three field-goal attempts.

One of those struck former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo square in the shoulder. Campo, now a local sports radio host on 1010 XL & 92.5FM, happened to be standing next to someone pretty important. Mike DiRocco of ESPN reports that a team official was standing next to Campo when Mevis’ kick found its unintended target. The identity of the team official has yet to be revealed.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t the most ideal situation for Andrew Mevis, who will look to join another team as camp continues. Mevis, 23, was a three-year starter at Fordham before transferring to Iowa State to finish up his collegiate career. Mevis connected on 87% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points with the Cyclones. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Andrew Mevis Out, Elliott Fry In

With Mevis out of the picture, the Jaguars signed veteran kicker Elliott Fry on Friday. Fry, 27, will now go head-to-head with Ryan Santoso for the Jaguars’ starting placekicker job. Fry, like Mevis, had success at the collegiate level.

He made 75% of his field goals at South Carolina from 2013-16, becoming the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer with 359 points. Fry has spent time with eight NFL teams but has only appeared in three games. He has converted on 3-of-4 field goal and 5-of-6 extra point attempts.

His most successful tenure came in the now defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF). Fry made all 14 of his field goal attempts for the Orlando Apollos before the league folded after eight games.